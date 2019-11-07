Station Menemsha aids disabled fishing vessel

1 of 3

Station Menemsha dispatched a 47-foot motor lifeboat Thursday morning to aid a commercial fishing boat that lost propulsion about 42 miles off Aquinnah.

A motor lifeboat crew got underway at 6:45 am and arrived on scene two hours later, according to Senior Chief Justin Longval, officer in charge of Station Menemsha. The fishing boat, a 46-footer called Mary Emmalene was “dead in the water” with two mariners aboard, Longval said. The motor lifeboat crew took the Mary Emmalene in tow and rendezvoused with the Fairhaven tugboat Jaguar.

The Jaguar took the fishing boat to New Bedford. Longval said the motor lifeboat crew returned to Menemsha Harbor at 3 pm. As The Times reported in July, the Mary Emmalene grounded in Oak Bluffs after the captain fell asleep at the helm.