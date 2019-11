Macayah Goodell and Sam Resendes of West Tisbury and Rochester announce the birth of a son, Beau Briar Resendes, on Nov. 7, 2019, at home. Beau weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces. He is welcomed by big brother Halian, 2, and his grandparents, Tony and Andrea Resendes of Rochester, Beth Goodell of West Tisbury, and Todd Goodell of Chappaquiddick.