Bridge Results

At the Nov. 4, 1:15 pm game of the Edgartown Bridge Club, 11 pairs competed. First place overall went to Barbara Besse and Wink Winkelman, followed by Diana Dozier and Gerry Averill in second, Barbara Silk and Dave Donald in third, and Mollie Whalen and Bea Phear in fourth place.

Nine pairs competed at the 7 pm game on Nov. 5 at the Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven. First place overall went to Rich Peia and John O’Keefe, followed by Mollie Whalen and Bea Phear in second place. Tied for third place were Dave Donald and Michel Riel, and Colleen Morris and Barbara Alleyne.

And at the Nov. 7, 7 pm game at the Island Bridge Club in West Tisbury, four pairs competed in a round-robin Swiss team. Barbara Silk and Bea Phear finished in first place. Remember that on Dec. 5, the Island Bridge Club will permanently become an afternoon game, 2 to 5:30 pm, held at the Oak Bluffs Senior Center. All are welcome. Set your calendars.