Term limits needed for SSA

To the Editor:

A good idea surfaced in the recent discussions of the Vineyard Transit Authority’s Advisory Board concerning term limits and Board members:

As Tisbury representative Elaine Miller of the VTA Board was quoted as saying about term limits: “I think people who are on a board for 20 years, 25 years, are wonderful, but you need fresh approaches to any organization.”

Aquinnah board representative June Manning agreed with Miller.

Would Steamship Authority Board and Port Council members ever propose term limits for themselves?

Steamship Authority Board and Port Council members should take a page from this fresh thinking among VTA Advisory Board members.

Nat Trumbull

Woods Hole