Additional ferries on tap for Thanksgiving travel

Call them the gravy boats. The Steamship Authority is offering extra trips to and from Martha’s Vineyard ahead of and after the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, Nov. 18. Reservations are being accepted for the following trips, and additional trips may be added based on demand.

Tuesday, Nov. 26:

Depart Woods Hole 2:50 pm, depart Vineyard Haven 4:05 pm

Depart Woods Hole 5:20 pm, depart Vineyard Haven 6:30 pm

Wednesday, Nov. 27:

Depart Woods Hole 7:30 am, depart Vineyard Haven 8:35 am

Depart Woods Hole 9:50 am, depart Vineyard Haven 11:05 am

Depart Woods Hole 12:20 pm, depart Vineyard Haven 1:35 pm

Depart Woods Hole 2:50 pm, depart Vineyard Haven 4:05 pm

Friday, Nov. 29:

Depart Woods Hole 9:50 am, depart Vineyard Haven 11:05 am

Depart Woods Hole 12:20 pm, depart Vineyard Haven 1:35 pm

Depart Woods Hole 2:50 pm, depart Vineyard Haven 4:05 pm

Depart Woods Hole 5:20 pm, depart Vineyard Haven 6:30 pm

Saturday, Nov. 30:

Depart Woods Hole 9:50 am, depart Vineyard Haven 11:05 am

Depart Woods Hole 12:20 pm, depart Vineyard Haven 1:35 pm

Depart Woods Hole 2:50 pm, depart Vineyard Haven 4:05 pm

Depart Woods Hole 5:20 pm, depart Vineyard Haven 6:30 pm

Sunday, Dec. 1

Depart Woods Hole 9:50 am, depart Vineyard Haven 11:05 am

Depart Woods Hole 12:20 pm, depart Vineyard Haven 1:35 pm

Depart Woods Hole 2:50 pm, depart Vineyard Haven 4:05 pm

Depart Woods Hole 5:20 pm, depart Vineyard Haven 6:30 pm