Chilmark: Lunch at the OMI

Good food news is the Outermost Inn is serving an affordable lunch on Thursday through Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm, there’s takeout too, and no reservations necessary unless your party is six or larger. On Sundays enjoy brunch from 10 am to 2 pm. Thank you for this offering, available into January! You can check its Facebook page for more info. Don’t forget the stores at the Cliffs are open Saturday and Sunday up until Christmas.

Closer to home is our year-round staple, the Menemsha Fish Market, with prepared food and fresh catch. Call 508-645-2282 for orders/questions. The Menemsha Deli has shuttered until the spring. Of course you can also get some holiday shopping done on Basin Road; besides gift certificates for fish, visit Ginny Jones at Fo’c’s’le Locker for this year’s “stocking stuffer basket with inexpensive but oh-so-useful doodahs for Island living (small flashlights, bird guides, walks books, maple syrup, Roann coffee mugs, sail twine, “Elfriede’s Tide Table” and Dr. Jacob’s medical guide, plus quilted Island stars, and other quirky things. Plus lots of books about islands and boats, plus a [coveted selection of] vintage sweaters.” Other great gifts can be found at Copperworks of Martha’s Vineyard (the-copperworks.com), and if you like photography and water, check out Ben McCormack’s Under the Surface Gallery (benjaminmccormick.com).

Thanks go out to Stan Mercer as he steps down from being the veterans representative on our cemetery commission. A replacement is needed who is a Chilmark resident and has served in the armed forces for a minimum of 90 days, including at least one day of wartime service. Please contact our town clerk, Jennifer Christy, or Sally Cook from the commission at 508-645-2107.

Chilmark Chocolates has a five-pounds-per-week limit in order to keep up with demand. They will be open on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 26 and 27, closed on Thanksgiving Day, and then open regular hours. Feel free to call your order in ahead, 508-645-3013.

The Chilmark School would like to invite the community to their annual Turkey Trot, 11 am, followed by Stone Soup at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 26. You are even welcome to bring some veggies if you care to help with the soup, vegetable, and bread preparations from 9 to 11am.

Chilmark Community Church welcomes everyone to Pizza Nights on Tuesdays at 6 pm for some welcome food and fun. Tuesday mornings join Nan Doty at 8am for Qigong/tai chi. Thursday Strings from 10 to 11am is a drop-in; bring your guitar, fiddle, bass, banjo, mandolin, or whatever you like to play. Also there’s a weekly Thursday Prayer group at noon.

Join debut novelist Mathea Morais for her book talk on the newly released “There You Are” at 1 pm on Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Chilmark library. The library will close at 1:30 pm on Wednesday, Nov. 27, and be closed on Thanksgiving Day. If you want to enjoy the Contemporary Poetry Book Club meeting on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 3 pm, pick up a copy of “The Selected Poems of Frank O’Hara” to read this month’s selection. NaNoWriMo (National November Writing Month) continues, and our library supports you with big tables, Wi-Fi, outlets, coffee, books about writing, and snacks as you hunker down at their Write-In and get going on your novel. Stories and Songs with Rizwan continues on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10:30 am. Afterschool crafts with Irene are on Wednesdays at 3 pm. Food for Fines is on at our library, or just bring your unexpired donations to the purple Food Pantry collection bin opposite the circulation desk.

Pathways Arts hosts a multi-arts evening featuring musicians, composers, and performers who have been recipients of Martha’s Vineyard Cultural Council (MVCC) grants for their creative projects over the years on Friday, Nov. 22, including the Black Brook Singers, Dan Waters, Holly Alaimo, Abby Bender, Christina Montoya, and Roberta Kirn. Join artist Cheyanne Vandall for Saturday Collage Workshops from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm on Nov. 23 and Dec. 7. Bring your own pictures, poetry, text, fabrics, feathers, found objects, and favorite scissors. Art Forum magazines, foamcore, Mod Podge, scissors and more provided. Small boxes, at cost, available to decorate. On Tuesday, Nov. 26, the Writing and Poetry series continues with an evening of Open Floor Readings for all writers, poets, and community members welcome to share new work in all writing styles and forms including prose, essays, poetry, screenwriting, short stories, songs, and more. Each writer will have approximately 10 minutes Please sign up from 6:30 pm on the night of the event. All evening programs begin at 7 pm, doors open at 6:30 pm. All events are free, donations welcome. Learn more about presenting and offerings at pathwaysmv.org.

Island schools are closed from Wednesday, Nov. 27, to Friday, Nov. 29.

The Firefighter’s Association has begun preparations for Santa’s visit next month, and is updating its list of our local kids. Please submit the names of anyone from newborn through fifth grade who is new to town to Katie Carroll at squidrow@vineyard.net.

Be sure to check the listings for Thanksgiving dinners open to all. Have a great week, and enjoy the holidays.