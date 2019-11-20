Tisbury: I still think it got too cold too fast.

Heard on Main Street: Don’t take yourself so seriously. No one else does.

I am totally convinced. It is simply amazing how much a little white paint on window and door frames can brighten up a house. I was told it would be so, but still wasn’t sure. Now it almost seems sunny outside, just because it is so much lighter inside our home.

The Scottish Society reminds us that the Blessing of the Tartan will take place at St. Andrew’s Church in Edgartown this Sunday, Nov. 24, at 9 am. Society members will wear their Scottish kilts and such. The society plans a potluck brunch following the service.

The “Small Wonders Show” has opened at the Louisa Gould Gallery. Over a hundred small works of art, perfect for gifts, are priced at $30 and up, as gallery artists offer specially priced sizes only through Dec. 20. See also a selection of new jewelry, holiday note cards, as well as glass and ceramic cups. Many small works are available online at louisagould.com.

My daughter and son-in-law have just bought a new house in Connecticut. That’s a remarkable gift to me, because they will be moving from so far away, from distant Colorado. Their new house has a few small needs, though nothing that cannot be fixed. That solves the holiday gift issue. This year the choice will, of course, be gift cards to Home Depot. That was easy.

I think I know why our Island weather has turned so very cold. It is a fact that many of our warm-blooded neighbors have returned to Florida.

One of my seasonal friends and I like to test the clam chowder at a wide choice of local restaurants. Sometimes the winners surprise us. This year’s failures have been heavy on cream, rather bland, and nearly empty of any clams. My husband used to say that in the Army, the rumor was that a chicken was merely passed through the kitchen to provide chicken flavor. Perhaps that is what happened here.

The Luxury Travel Award has been given to the Nobnocket Boutique Inn, for providing a serene, luxury retreat on Martha’s Vineyard. The owners of the Inn at 60 Mount Aldworth Rd. are a British couple, Annabelle and Simon Hunton. The 2020 Condé Nast Johansens Award for the Best Small & Exclusive Property [in] North America, Mexico, and Caribbean is not only a first for Martha’s Vineyard, but the inn joins the Boston Harbor Hotel as the only New England winners this year. Congratulations!

Years ago we had a visitor here who wondered what kept the Island from floating away when all the tourists left. I found that challenging to answer.

Shop early in our town for special offers on Friday, Nov 22, from 5 to 9 pm.

Island author Herbert L. Foster will discuss his new book “Ghetto to Ghetto: Yiddish & Jive in Everyday Life” on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 2 pm at the Vineyard Haven library. It’s described as an intriguing romp for word and trivia mavens. Books will be available.

A documentary film, “Maiden” tells the story of a 24-year-old cook on charter boats who became the skipper of the first all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989. This one sounds like fun. The film will be shown at our library at 7 pm on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Many years ago my son delivered over 100 copies of the Washington Post in suburban Maryland. When he became quite ill in midwinter, he was determined to still do those deliveries, especially the really heavy Sunday papers. But he did give me some good advice. He said a good hat was better than a heavy coat. And he was right. I used to know that.

I still think it got too cold too fast. Even with a nice day in between, I find it almost painful to reach for that winter coat. Of course, as one of my friends reminded me, a cozy hat can go a long way to making the weather seem more comfortable. I had forgotten what a difference that makes.

