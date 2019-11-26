Eating right

“Laughter is brightest in the place where food is.” –Irish proverb

At a time when the microwave is arguably the most used kitchen appliance, Island Grown Schools is giving the lie to the myth that teens don’t cook.

Last Wednesday, a dozen juniors and seniors from Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School crossed the street after school to crowd into the small kitchen at Alex’s Place in the Teen Center at the YMCA, to cook with IGS program manager Tim Connelly.

On the menu that day was made-from-scratch vegetable sushi — immediately dubbed “Jananese burritos” by the participants. Under the direction of Connelly, organizer of the event, the teens pitched in. Jhason Miranda took charge of boiling the sushi rice, dousing it with Japanese vinegar at the proper time. Other teens cut and blanched carrots, sliced cucumber and ripe avocados just so, before assembling the ingredients on pieces of nori seaweed placed atop wax paper cut to exactly the size of the bamboo rolling mat — all ready to roll into delicious edible sushi once a few sesame seeds had been added.

Roll away they did, initially under the direction of veteran sushi maker Annabelle Thomas, who had learned from her mother how to create sushi as well to bake cakes and create homemade caramels, which were recently distributed as favors at her mother’s wedding.

Throughout the creation of the sushi, Connelly coached the team on proper kitchen protocol; wash dishes as you go instead of piling them up, and compost.

Connelly said he sees these afternoon drop-in cooking sessions as expanding IGS’s already wide mission to create a resilient food system on Martha’s Vineyard by targeting a new group of students.

“Right now we’re starting with once a month, but we’re also skipping December due to scheduling,” Connelly said. “We’d like to get to a point next year where we can offer the program every other week or twice a month, if it continues to be successful and sustainable. From Island Grown’s perspective, I’d say our main goal is simply to empower students to cook for themselves, both as a way to learn an important and fun life skill and to eat healthy.”

Staff at IGS lead over 1,000 lessons each year through in-classroom learning, local farm field trips, and through the 15 school gardens IGS maintains throughout the year.

For more information about Island Grown Schools, visit islandgrownschools.org.