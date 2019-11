Stefanie Wolf Designs, 12 North Water St. in Edgartown, invites folks to create their own unique snowflake ornaments to hang on the Christmas tree this year. The craft night starts at 4 pm on Tuesday, Dec. 3, and goes until 7 pm. Choose your colors and your pattern, and assemble your own holiday decoration perfect for your tree, or to give as a gift. Cost to participate is $15 per person. Craft materials will be provided, or bring your own.