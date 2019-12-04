Beth Colt elected to MVB’s board of trustees

Martha’s Vineyard Bank has announced that Beth Colt was elected to the board of trustees at the bank’s annual meeting of the corporators, held on Nov. 13. According to a press release, Colt was elected a corporator of the bank in November 2016.

Colt brings her skill and expertise as a leader and entrepreneur in real estate development, hospitality, and organizational governance to Martha’s Vineyard Bank’s board of trustees. Colt is the managing partner at Woods Hole Inn, LLC where she designed and led the redevelopment of a destination property and restaurant. She is also an advisor at J.M. Forbes & Co., LLP, a private investment advisory and trust office. She serves on the board of trustees at Falmouth Academy, and was board chair from 2012 to 2017.

Prior to her success in Woods Hole, Colt worked in Los Angeles in the entertainment industry. She began her career as a financial analyst in mergers and acquisitions for Donaldson Lufkin and Jenrette. Colt holds a bachelor of arts degree in history and literature from Harvard University, and is a graduate of Milton Academy.

In welcoming Colt as a trustee of the bank, James M. Anthony, president and chief executive officer of Martha’s Vineyard Bank, stated that “Ms. Colt’s depth of experience and expertise will make her contribution additive to the success and impact of the bank. We are very pleased she has agreed to serve our bank and our community.”