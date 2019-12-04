Edgartown: Happy December, everyone

Happy December, everyone. I’m still trying to figure out where November went. I hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving, whether you were with family or friends, or in some cases, stuck off-Island because the boats didn’t run. I have at least one friend who was stuck on the mainland with her daughter. They survived, and will now have a memory for sure, but it was certainly frustrating. Life on an Island, I’m afraid.

Have you been to Pathways Arts in Chilmark yet? They offer all sorts of wonderful performances and events. On Friday, Dec. 6, at 7, they are showing the film “Inviolable: The Fight for Human Rights.” This film, shot in several different countries, shares the stories of those fighting for human rights around the globe. Then on Saturday, Dec. 7, you can “swing in the holidays” with jazz music by the Convertibles from 7 until 9 pm. What’s even better? This event is free. Lastly, every Tuesday from now through April, they will offer their Writing and Poetry Series, when they host writers or writing groups and have open-floor reading nights. Doors open at 6:30 and the presentations begin at 7, with free admission. I’ve heard great things about their fun events, though I’ve not been myself. I’m starting to think I might have to venture to the faraway land of Chilmark to check it out. For more information, call them at 508-645-9098, visit their webpage at pathwaysmv.org, or check out their Facebook page.

The First Congregational Church of West Tisbury invites all children ages 5 (by Sept. 15) to 12 to participate in its annual Christmas Pageant at the Ag Hall on Dec. 24 at 5 pm. There will be approximately four one-hour rehearsals between Dec 16 and 23. The deadline to register your children is Dec. 13. To register, send an email to fccowt.pageant@gmail.com. While the Christmas story is a Christian story, people of all faiths or no faith are welcome to participate, and attending the church is not a prerequisite. The pageant itself is part of a Christmas Eve service.

In other First Congregational Church news, it will present the annual Christmas Faire on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9:30 am until 2:30 pm. Decorate your home with handcrafted, festive holiday decorations, pick up gifts for friends and family. Homemade baked goods for gifts or entertaining will also be available. Head up early for the best selection of terrific holiday decor and gifts. Lunch is served at 11:30 am. And don’t forget to buy your raffle tickets for a fabulous Christmas Basket. All proceeds of this fundraiser support the work of the church in our Island community.

I don’t usually advertise job openings, but this one is pretty important, given our aging community. Healthy Aging M.V. is growing up. They’ve adopted a new governance structure, and are looking for a new, full-time director. The director will be an employee of MVCS, their fiscal agent, but will report to the new chair and board of HAMV. They’re seeking a dynamic person with vision, great communication and social media skills, proven experience in project management in health, social, or mental health services, and a passionate commitment to collaboration and services to elders, ideally with familiarity with Martha’s Vineyard. Candidates should send a letter of interest, résumé and writing sample to the HR director at ahoughton@mvcommunityservices.org by Dec. 9.

Happy birthday wishes go out to Edgartown Fire Chief Alex Schaeffer and Valerie LaVigne, friend, physical therapist, and mom extraordinaire, who celebrated on Dec. 2, Ellie Parece, Thayer Whipple, and Justin Donahue on Dec. 4, Joanie Creato on Dec. 5, and my dear and beautiful friend, Sarah Vail, on Dec. 7.

The Rise VPA holiday show, “Season’s Greetings,” will be at the PAC on Dec. 15. Shows are at 1 pm and 5 pm. All proceeds from the holiday show go toward the Rise Above Access Program, which offers scholarships to families with a financial need. This show is always fast-paced and fun. Come join the Rise dancers and get in the holiday spirit.

There are a ton of craft shows and pop-up shops around the Island this month to help you with you holiday shopping. You can check them out on The MV Times Things to Do page here. It’s always nice to shop local when you can, and friends and family far away always appreciate Island-themed gifts.

I think that’s it for this week. Christmas in Edgartown is the weekend of Dec. 13. I’ll list some happenings in next week’s column, so be sure to send me any news you’d like shared. Have a great week.