We’re jammin’

The Chilmark Community Center was packed Saturday night with food, tunes, friends, and of course, jams. The Chilmark Potluck Jam kicked off its 12th season celebrating its 50th gathering, and the place was buzzing.

The likes of Jack Crawford, Michele Jones, Owen Atkins, Rich O’Gorman, David Stanwood, Wesley Look, Mattie Wolverton, and many more took the stage, entertaining a crowd across all genres.

There were oysters, pies, cheese and crackers, apps, and even some Thanksgiving-inspired dishes.

If you missed this one, there are plenty more in 2020. Mark your calendars for Jan. 4, March 7, and April 11.