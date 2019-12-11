Court Report: Nov. 22-Dec. 9

Nov. 22, 2019

Benjamin Calhoun Jr., Bowie, Md.; DOB 11/29/65, negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; marked lanes violation: not guilty.

John D. Cicilio, Vineyard Haven; DOB 8/14/57, malicious destruction of property under $1,200: dismissed without prejudice.

Nov. 25, 2019

Joshua Barnett, Edgartown; DOB 1/24/89, assault and battery: continued to pretrial conference.

Paige J. Nitardy, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/4/95, OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: guilty, probation for one year, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW, $50 PSF.

William G. Penn, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/21/57, operating motor vehicle with suspended license, subsequent offense: continued without finding for two years, must pay $50 VW and $50 PSF; uninsured motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Dec. 2, 2019

John R. Carroll, Edgartown; DOB 1/15/41, open and gross lewdness: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; indecent exposure: guilty, probation for two years, must have a mental health evaluation and treatment as deemed appropriate; indecent assault and battery on a child under 14: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Alex Malcolm, Edgartown; DOB 3/14/93, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

Teo Greene Reidy, Vineyard Haven; DOB 4/7/95, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, no inspection sticker: continued to pretrial conference.

Andon S. Stefanov, Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/8/94, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; no inspection sticker: not responsible.

Dec. 6, 2019

Christopher Francis Sweeney, Boston; DOB 1/31/83, disorderly conduct: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Dec. 9, 2019

Natielly C. Freitas, Edgartown; DOB 7/14/85, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible; speeding at rate of speed exceeding posted limit: not responsible.

Robert S. James, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/31/72, violating abuse prevention order: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth;

Robert S. James, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/31/72, violating abuse prevention order: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Wesley E. Stokes, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/2/74, violating abuse prevention order: continued without finding for one year, must pay $50 VW and $50 PSF and remain drug-free with screens; a second charge of violating abuse prevention order: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.