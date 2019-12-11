REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: Dec. 2 – 6

Aquinnah

Dec. 6, David Giles and Alicia B. Giles sold 4 Raymond’s Hill Ln. to Walter Dello Russo and Vera Dello Russo for $1,100,000.

Chilmark

Dec. 4, Margaret L. Psarakis and Leatrice F. Furano sold 3 Catherine’s Way to Michael Ciccia and Allyson M. Ciccia for $825,000.

Edgartown

Dec. 2, Robert D. Cunningham and Margaret A. Cunningham sold 5 Hillman Dr. to Grayson C. McNeely and Tyler McNeely for $1,375,000.

Dec. 2, Ahearn Family Real E’state LLC sold 3 Field Club Ln. to David P. Malm for $3,750,000.

Dec. 4, Crow Wood XIV LLC sold 14 Vickers St. to Allen I. Pierce and Tamara D. Pierce, trustees of the Pierce Living Trust for $1,100,000.

Dec. 4, Wycliffe Grousebeck and Corinne Basler Grousbeck, n.k.a. Corinne Anne Basler, sold 79 Turkeyland Cove Rd. to James F. Reynolds, trustee of 79 Turkeyland Cove Road Nominee Trust, for $11,750,000.

Dec. 6, Charles C. Hajjar and Sunset Group MV LLC sold 52 Fuller St. to Barry Lundgren for $5,300,000

Oak Bluffs

Dec. 4, GKR Realty LLC sold 16 Spruce Ave. to Aquila E. Leon-Soon and Mark Leon-Soon for $641,000.

Dec. 6, Carol Westlake Quimby sold 9 Hubbard Ln. to Theodore L. Westlake for $445,000.

Tisbury

Dec. 2, Clifford E. Dorr and Leah L. Tofte-Dorr sold 201 Spring St. to Garrett S. Albiston and Keren Albiston for $698,800.

Dec. 3, Donald F. Stevens and Christiane M. Stevens sold 110 Sandpiper Lane to Lori Pfingst, trustee of Tashmoo Nominee Trust for $900,000.

Dec. 5, June Acher Miller and Tobias Myers, trustees of the June Acher Miller 2013 Revocable Trust sold 15 Cook Road to Just One Bite Holdings LLC for $610,000.

Dec. 6, David Rosenberg, trustee of 83 William Norton Road Nominee Trust sold a 50% interest in 83 William Norton Road to Robert Sidoti and a 50% interest to Three Amigos Holding Company LLC for $810,000.

Dec. 6, Robin Powell Mandjes and Lucas A. Mandjes sold 33 Woodlawn Ave. to Julie Cho for $1,100,000.

West Tisbury

Dec. 4, Robert J. Kelly and Rose A. Kelly sold 28 Bramble Path to Bradley C. Cortez and Vanileze Cortez for $300,000.

Dec. 6, Nancy L. Nachbar sold 670 Old County Road to Michael P. Senatore and Anne M. Senatore for $1,625,000.