Boys basketball drops opener to Falmouth, 56-52

The MVRHS boys basketball team held a 12-point lead in the fourth period of Tuesday night’s season opener at the high school only to see Falmouth storm back to a 56-52 victory. Leading 50-38 with six minutes to go, the Vineyarders went cold from the floor and committed several key turnovers to let Falmouth back in the game. The Clippers went on a 16-0 run, using hot shooting down the stretch and four late free throws to seal the win.

Senior captain Jared Regan led the hosts with 16 points, while junior Rammon Dos Santos had 12 points and was strong on the boards. For the Clippers, junior Gerald Mahoney scored 18 points, 11 of them in the final period.

Boys JV basketball topped Falmouth, 50-38, behind 24 points by Ty Mathew. The Vineyard varsity and jayvee teams play at Dennis-Yarmouth on Friday.