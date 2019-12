Head to the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse on Friday, Dec. 20, and Saturday, Dec. 21, for a performance of wondrous wintertime melodies that are sure to get you in the holiday spirit.

The performance starts at 7 pm both nights, and will include songs of solstice and holiday cheer sung by Shelagh Hackett and Paul Munafo, accompanied by Adele Dreyer. Admission to this event is $10 at the door, and $12 in advance.