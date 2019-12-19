MV Martha’s Vineyard grazes Cashman barge

The Steamship Authority ferry Martha’s Vineyard hit a Jay Cashman construction barge Wednesday afternoon in Woods Hole. The incident appears to have caused little or no damage to either vessel.

“The boat brushed the barge this afternoon while leaving Woods Hole,” SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll texted The Times Wednesday night. “The extent of the damage was paint transfer between the barge and the boat.” Driscoll went on to write no injuries were reported and Coast Guard, after being informed, determined “no further action was needed.”

Petty Officer Ryan Noel said no paperwork was filed by the Coast Guard and that officials he spoke with at Station Woods Hole characterized the impact as a “bump.”

On Wednesday evening during a report to the Dukes County Commissioners, SSA board chairman Marc Hanover used the incident to highlight the dangers posed by the largest barge at the Woods Hole Project construction site.

“We’re dealing with a 150-foot barge in the middle slip that is making it very difficult for the captains, in any kind of weather, to get…safely into Woods Hole or leave Woods Hole safely as well,” he said. “It’s a real navigation hazard for our captains.”

Hanover said the SSA has asked Cashman to put more lighting on the barge. Hanover further said he has personally asked that if the barge is not in use for three days or more that it be moved out of the way — a cumbersome task he admitted.

“The issue with moving the barges is it takes two to four hours so you theoretically lose a day’s work moving the barges back and forth,” he said.

At an SSA board meeting Tuesday, New Bedford representative Moira Tierney insisted general manager Robert Davis communicate when the barge interferes with ferry travel, which it has on several occasions.

Of Wednesday’s incident, Hanover said the vessel “ran along the side of one of the barges — no damage to the boat, no dent on the barge…”

It’s not clear if it was the largest barge the Martha’s Vineyard came in contact with or another barge on site.

“It was not a particularly windy day but the wind and tide were both headed in the direction of the barge,” Driscoll wrote

Driscoll was unable to immediately say what caused the vessels to connect but said he would ferret out an answer.

A person who answered the phone at Cashman in Quincy Thursday morning said the company was not aware of the incident but would look into it.