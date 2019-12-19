Why no Martha’s Vineyard links?

To the Editor:

Recently, going through the ticket office of the Steamship Authority in Woods Hole, I made an interesting discovery. They have an electronic information booth for visitors. It is a very nice touchpad screen with plenty of helpful tips for someone visiting the area. The funny thing is, there is not one helpful tip for anyone visiting Martha’s Vineyard. It is very odd for the gateway to Martha’s Vineyard to have an information center with zero information about Martha’s Vineyard.

Not sure what the Steamship Authority is thinking, and/or where the M.V. Chamber of Commerce is on this. This may just be another example of where the Steamship Authority is asleep at the wheel. Hopefully in the future this system will include links to Martha’s Vineyard, and not to faraway places in Provincetown.

Jim Joyce

Edgartown