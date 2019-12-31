Condon debuts at Harvard track, running relay and hurdle events 

Harvard freshman Mackenzie Condon, a Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School graduate, debuted on the Harvard University track team last month, running the opening leg of the 4×440 relay race. Her quartet finished second at the Crimson Opener, in a field that included Northeastern University, Dartmouth College, and the University at Albany (N.Y.).

Condon is listed as a pentathlon competitor on the Harvard roster. A 2019 graduate of Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, Condon won state and regional accolades, and was nationally ranked in high school pentathlon competition.

At the Harvard meet last month, she also competed in the 60-meter hurdles event, finishing in the middle of the pack in the preliminary round.

Both Harvard men and women teams won the four-team competition, and begin Ivy League play after the holiday recess.