Thanks from MVSJLF

To the Editor:

As 2020 begins, we believe it is important to reflect on the injustices, struggles, and challenges of this past year (and decade), but also to recognize seeds of change and generative action. The long arc that bends toward justice can be difficult to discern from close up.

We are the Martha’s Vineyard Social Justice Leadership Foundation (MVSJLF). Our mission is to empower Island groups and individuals to transform racial and social inequities and injustices through grantmaking, education, and advocacy. Our vision statement is simple: A fair and just Island for all. We can be found online at socialjusticemv.org.

In the fall of 2019, we used grant monies generously awarded to MVSJLF from the Newman’s Own Foundation to offer a facilitated retreat training for educators to support their ongoing work on racial justice and youth leadership in and out of the classroom. We are grateful to administration and educators in the the M.V. Charter School, the M.V. Regional High School, and other Island schools for their wholehearted participation and investment. We look forward to continued collaboration to support educator and youth racial justice leadership. Thanks also to the West Tisbury Public Safety Building staff, Waterside Market, and South Mountain Co. for additional assistance. It takes an Island.

Laurie Perry, president

MVSJLF