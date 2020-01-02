First month of MVC traffic data is in

The Martha’s Vineyard Commission has recorded one month worth of data after installing six permanent traffic counters across the Island.

Traffic volume sites topping the charts are Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road near Hidden Cove Road and State Road, according to the MVC website. On average, over 7,000 motorists per day pass each of these sites during the Island’s “offseason.”

Next month the MVC will compile data for breakdowns of the traffic by day of the week for each individual site.

To look at live data from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation’s public-facing Transportation Data Management System, visit bit.ly/permtrafcounts.