Vineyarders earn hoops split with Nantucket 

The Vineyarder boys and girls basketball teams started off the new year with games against the Nantucket Whalers on Saturday.

The boys began 2020 in style by beating Nantucket on the Whalers home court to pick up a crucial Cape and Islands Atlantic Division win. Jared Regan led the way with 19 points and Mike Trusty sank five straight free throws late in the fourth quarter as the Vineyarders claimed a 63-57 victory.

Nantucket (2-3 overall, 1-2 C&I) led 18-17 after the first quarter but the Purple (2-2, 1-2 C&I) grabbed the momentum in the second, outscoring the Whalers 15-5 to lead 32-23 at the break.

The Whalers stayed within single digits for most of the second half and threatened in the fourth quarter but the Vineyard zone defense, a pair of Aiden Rogers three-pointers and Trusty’s free-throws sealed the win.

Rammon Dos Santos had a strong game at both ends of the court, scoring 13 points to go with 11 boards and six steals. Aiden Rogers hit three treys total, grabbed seven rebounds and finished with 17 points. Mike Trusty totaled seven points and eight rebounds and Nico De Paula chipped in another seven points.

The Vineyard girls hosted the Whalers in a C&I Atlantic tilt at the Sancy Pachico Memorial Gym in Oak Bluffs and lost a 39-35 overtime heartbreaker after battling back from six points down to tie the game at 32-32 after regulation.

Nantucket was in command most of the way until the Vineyarders responded with a 15-5 edge in the fourth quarter.

In overtime, Malika Phillip scored four of Nantucket’s seven points and finished as the game’s high-scorer with 17 points.

Riley Yuhas drained a quartet of three-pointers and led the Vineyarders with 16 points. Kylie Estrella had 11 points for MV and went 5-of-7 from the free throw line. As a team, however, the hosts struggled at the stripe, going 11-for-25 for the game.

Nantucket improved to 2-2 overall and 1-2 C&I, while the Vineyarders fell to 1-4 and 1-2 C&I.

The girls are back in action at the Sancy on Wednesday to take on Cardinal Spellman at 3 pm, while the boys host Bishop Stang on Tuesday, with the jayvee game at 3 pm and the varsity contest at 4:30.