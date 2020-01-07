Oak Bluffs town clerk will not seek re-election

Laura Johnston, the Oak Bluffs town clerk, is set to retire and will not be seeking re-election.

Johnston began her career in the clerk’s office as an assistant in 1997, but was working in a clerical role for two years before that. She was appointed interim town clerk in July 2013 before being elected the following April. After such a long tenure in the office, Johnston is ready to try something new, spend more time with her family, and do some traveling.

“I’ve been very fortunate, very grateful to have this job,” Johnston said.

Town clerk duties are diverse and essential to the operation of the town. Clerks organize elections, record births, deaths, and marriages, register dog owners, conduct the census, swear in appointed and elected town officials, work with the state, record sales at the Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association, and much more. The clerk is also the town’s burial agent, works in tandem with other town departments, boards, and committees, and must send voted in bylaws to the state attorney general.

“It’s hard when you’ve worked in this position so long to leave it, but I want to spend time with my family,” she said.

Colleen Morris, the assistant town clerk, is the only other person so far to pull papers to run for Johnston’s position.

Morris has been assistant clerk for close to three years, but has served roles in other town departments since the late 90s.

Morris is from Washington D.C., but her family has been coming to the Island since the 1920s.

“I’ve always sort of been working in and out of the department,” Morris said.

This will be Morris’ second time running for an elected position in town. Last year, she ran for constable and won.

Oak Bluffs residents interested in running for town clerk can pull nomination papers at the town clerk’s office. The deadline for pulling papers is Tuesday, Feb. 25, by 5pm. The deadline for submission is Thursday, Feb. 27, by 5 pm. The town clerk position has a three-year term.