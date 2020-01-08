Beth Ann Saint-Amour of Vineyard Haven passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Massachusetts General Hospital. She was the wife of John M. (“Jay”) Wilbur III for 18 years.
Services will be held at a later date, and a full obituary will appear in another edition of this paper. For online guestbook and information, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com.
Beth Ann Saint-Amour
