At the 1:15 pm game of the Edgartown Bridge Club on Dec. 30, six pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Bea Phear and Cecily Greenaway, followed by Lolly Hand and Diane Drake in second.

No game was held at the Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club on Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve.

Six pairs competed at the Jan. 2 game of the Island Bridge Club in Oak Bluffs, held at 2 pm. First place went to Dave Donald and Rich Colter, followed by Bea Phear and Barbara Silk in second place.