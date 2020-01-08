REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: Dec. 23, 2019 – Jan. 3, 2020

Aquinnah

Dec. 31, Noah Lerner as executor under the will of Murray Lerner and as executor under the will of Judith Lerner, a.k.a. Judith Levine, sold 3 East Pasture Ln. to Donald A. Hamburg and Marianne D. Meyer, under Trust Indenture, for $2,550,000.

Chilmark

Dec. 30, Marianne D. Meyer and Donald A. Hamburg, under Trust Indenture, sold 15 Azalea Ln. to MYST POINT LLC for $5,725,000.

Jan. 3, Robert F. Peterson and Judith L. Peterson sold 33 R North Rd. to Ernest V. Carlomagno Jr. for $640,000.

Edgartown

Dec. 23, Evelyn M. McSweeney sold 75 Norton Orchard Rd. to Bernd-Peter Morganroth for $1,150,000.

Dec. 24, Katamen Development LLC sold 29 Mill Hill Rd. to Christopher J. Coghlin and Kimberly A. Coghlin for $1,900,000.

Dec. 26, Alice B. Indelicato, trustee of 3 Oakdale Realty Trust, sold 3 Oakdale Lane to Richard Wilkof and Clara Walmsley for $1,100,000.

Dec. 27, Susan Giordano, Anita Ustjanauskas, and Richard V. Giordano Jr., personal representatives of the estate of Barbara Giordano, sold 43 Caleb Pond Rd. to Robert M. McCarron, trustee of MBC Nominee Trust, for $920,000.

Dec. 27, Susan Giordano, Anita Ustjanauskas, and Richard V. Giordano Jr., personal representatives of the estate of Barbara Giordano, sold 44 Caleb Pond Rd. to Robert M. McCarron, trustee of Waterman Nominee Trust, for $4,000,000.

Jan. 3, Eleanor M. Kelly sold 23 Fourteenth St. South to Paula M. Karol for $550,000.

Oak Bluffs

Dec. 26, Kevin S. Irwin and Bernadette K. Thomas sold 7 Quail Run to Jacqueline S. Goldberg and Jeffrey M. Goldberg for $1,245,000.

Dec. 30, Spindle Path LLC sold 15 R Spindles Path to T. George Davis Jr. and Claire Markell for $642,000.

Dec. 30, CRZ Inc. sold 10 Hidden Cove Rd. to Hidden Paradise LLC for $400,000.

Dec. 31, Nopsaran Chaimattayompol and Stafanie Wong sold 55 Samoset Ave. to Deirdre Bright-Foreman for $890,000.

Tisbury

Dec. 27, Maurice E. Balboni and Sheila M. Balboni, trustees of Makonikey Heights Realty Trust, sold 77 Massabesic Ave. to Dennis Onkoba Sagini and Abigail Elizabeth Sagini for $1,415,000.