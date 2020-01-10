Breathless

To the Editor:

Sitting at the Vineyard Haven boat terminal, I can count eight cars that are idling while either waiting for the boat or waiting for friends and family. No one seems to be aware (or care) about the anti-idling law that is in effect in Massachusetts:

“No person shall cause, suffer, allow or permit the unnecessary operation of the engine of a motor vehicle while said vehicle is stopped for a foreseeable period of time in excess of five minutes.” (bit.ly/MAAnti-Idling)

These laws were put into effect to ensure good air quality, but more than that, reduce waste. Multiples studies have shown that idling your car for 10 seconds or more actually wastes more gas than if you were to turn it off and back on again (bit.ly/IdlingStudies).

In a combative world where people feel their rights are being taken left and right, let’s all agree to one thing: Clean air is something we should all be guaranteed. If someone asks you to turn your car off, don’t think of it as taking away your right to do what you want, but them exercising their fight to clean air. Not everything revolves around you.

Thank you, and breathe easy!

Marc Piland

West Tisbury