Alexandra Henley Turner died peacefully at her Katama home on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, with her loving son Stephen at her side.



Born in 1927 in Orange, N.J., she was an avid sailor in summers on the Vineyard throughout her childhood. She was a lifelong musician. She moved to Katama in 1947, started her family on a small dairy farm on Slough Cove Road, and later worked as an elementary school teacher off-Island. After her retirement from teaching, she returned to the Island full-time. She was a professional church organist, and an associate of the American Guild of Organists.



She is survived by five children, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Interment will be held in the Memorial Garden at Saint Andrew’s Church, Edgartown, on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 3 pm. Donations to Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 1748, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, will be received with gratitude.