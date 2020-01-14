Beth Ann Saint-Amour, wife to Jay Wilbur — a loving and generous presence for all who knew her — passed away on Jan. 5, 2020, at Massachusetts General Hospital from respiratory failure, brought on by the cancer that she had so courageously fought since 2017.

Beth, one of five children, was born on April 29, 1959, outside Cleveland, Ohio, to Katheryne V. Saint-Amour and John D. Saint-Amour. With her family, she moved to Massachusetts in 1971; she went on to graduate from Weston High School in 1978. Pursuing her love for cooking, Beth graduated from Culinary Institute of America (Hyde Park, N.Y.) and then eventually settled on Martha’s Vineyard.

Beth married John (“Jay”) M. Wilbur III, also of Martha’s Vineyard, in 2001 and they resided in Vineyard Haven on the Island for the past 18 years with their beloved dogs and cats. During that period, Beth worked at Island Food Products, and developed a close bond with those she worked with and her clients alike.

From the Vineyard, Beth explored the world with elegance — from the Swiss Alps to the emerald-green waters of the Caribbean, to the tropical forests of Costa Rica, where Beth and Jay built their retirement dream home. Her true joy and solace could be found with bits of time spent at any beach, large or minute. Throughout Beth’s life journey, she shared her gracious acts of cooking, bringing strangers and friends together, teaching us about food — but more important, about its ability to bring us together.

Beth is survived by her husband Jay, mother Katheryne, sister Paula, brothers John (Barbara) and Steven (Joan), along with their loving nieces and nephews. Beth is also survived by Jay’s family of sisters, Cindy (John) and Ann (Steven), and brother Dean (Cricket), along with their nieces and nephews. Her family, friends, and all who knew Beth will sorely miss her grace, generosity, wit, work ethic, the love and protection she showered on everyone. She cared deeply about every person she met, and each person knew it.

A memorial service will be held on June 19, where flowers will be welcomed — the location will be at Owen Little Way; other details will be announced at a later date. Donations in her name may also be sent to the Oncology Center at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, P.O. Box 1477, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557.

For online guestbook and information, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com.