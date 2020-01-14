Beverly Ann Corwin (Goodwin) passed away on Dec. 20, 2019, following a long illness.

Born on Martha’s Vineyard on Dec. 7, 1933, Beverly put herself through the Harlem School of Nursing in New York City, and graduated in 1956. One of her first assignments was at the Brooklyn State Hospital, where her empathy and compassion was appreciated by many. She later worked in obstetrics at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, and loved it. She also ran a nursery school in Edgartown in the 1960s called Corwin’s Nursery School, which is still remembered fondly by the children who went there. Beverly was an accomplished watercolor artist, and portraits were her specialty.

She will be remembered for her loving kindness, Interest in others, and love of all the beauty in this world. We will miss you greatly.



She is survived by four children, Joyce Corwin, Stephen Corwin, Jennifer Van Gelder, and Nancy Dillon; and by her eight grandchildren. Beverly was predeceased by her husband Paul, son Paul David, and three siblings, Frankie, Jimmy, and Buzzy.

A celebration of her life will be on her beloved Island this summer.