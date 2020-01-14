Boys hoopsters ground Seahawks

1 of 5

The Vineyarder boys basketball team outlasted the Cape Cod Academy Seahawks, surviving a scrappy first half to pull away for a 60-45 win Saturday afternoon at the Sancy Pachico Memorial Gym in Oak Bluffs.

The Seahawks led 25-24 at halftime but the Vineyarders started to click in the third quarter and carried a 10-point lead into the final period.

Rammon Dos Santos led the Purple with 19 points and 21 rebounds; Jared Regan had 18 points and eight rebounds; Aidan Araujo chipped in a pair of three-pointers to go with seven boards and three steals; and Nico De Paula scored six points. CCA’s Alex Marchand led all scorers with 27 points and Andrew James added 10 more for the Seahawks.

The first half was a frenetic mess full of hard fouls, diving bodies and abundant turnovers, both forced and unforced. The Vineyarders got hot from the outside in the third quarter, sinking four treys while outscoring CCA 27-16 before clamping down on defense and holding the Seahawks to just four points in the final period.

MV (4-2) travels to Sandwich on Tuesday for a Cape and Islands League Atlantic Division clash.