Above and beyond at the SSA

To the Editor:

My wife has been receiving treatment at Dana Farber in Boston for the past several years. Most appointments are early in the morning requiring us to travel to Boston the day before and stay at a hotel in Boston. We were scheduled to depart this past Sunday on the 9:30 am boat from the Vineyard Haven terminal, however Mother Nature had other ideas and all Sunday am boats were cancelled. Understandably, there were many vehicles pilling up in Vineyard Haven trying to get off Island.

When the 9:30 am boat was cancelled, I sought help and was told to see Lee, the manager in charge at the time. Upon hearing of our situation, he told me to take my wife home to rest and would call as soon as he had new information. He thought the noon boat would go. He called

an hour later and assured us that he was monitoring the situation and still hoped that the noon boat would depart.

At 11:30 am he again called and said that the noon boat was departing and to get to the terminal as soon as possible. When we arrived, the Steamship employee in the booth told us to get in line where a State Police officer was waiting, and directed us to load onto the boat which departed on time.

We can’t thank all of the Steamship employees involved enough for their kindness.

Ken Eber

Vineyard Haven