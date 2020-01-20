Ursuline Academy skaters capture Nan Rheault tourney

1 of 14

Ursuline Academy won the 20th annual Nan Rheault Invitational hockey tournament this weekend at the MV Ice Arena, an event hosted by Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School girls hockey. The Bears edged three-time defending champion Old Rochester Regional/Bourne-Mashpee-Wareham on Saturday night, 3-2, then outlasted the Vineyard in the final, 4-1, on Sunday in a game closer than the score suggests.

The Vineyard performed admirably in the tournament, downing Scituate, 6-5, Saturday night, then battling a bigger, faster Ursuline squad for much of the game before yielding two goals late in the second period and another pair early in the third.

For the hosts, Caroline Kelleher scored two goals against Scituate, while Alana Nevin, Paige Anderson, Ava BenDavid and Skyla Harthcock added one each. In the final, Alana Nevin tallied the only Vineyard score. Amelia Simmons’s outstanding goaltending kept her team in both games.

The Vineyard girls will travel to Falmouth on Saturday, January 25, for a 5:00 game.

More on the Nan Rheault story to follow, both online and in the print edition of the MV Times.