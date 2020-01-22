Academic honors

Dean’s list

Julian Herman of Vineyard Haven, at Becker College.

Olivia Jacobs of Vineyard Haven, at Hamilton College.

James Reynolds of Edgartown, at Hamilton College.

Katharine Roberts of Vineyard Haven, at Hamilton College.

Alana Morris of Edgartown, at the University of Tampa. Morris was also named to the National Society of Collegiate Scholars.

Mitchell Chaves of Edgartown, at Vermont Tech.

Project 351 Ambassador

Jazarah McIntosh, an eighth grader from the Edgartown School, has been selected by her teachers as Edgartown Project 351 Ambassador, and joined other young leaders from across the commonwealth for the annual Launch and Service Day in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. McInstosh joins eighth graders representing every city and town in Massachusetts for a transformational year of service, leadership development, and civic engagement.