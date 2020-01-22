Cribbage Results

Twenty-seven players gathered at the P.A. Club to play cribbage on Jan. 15. We play six games with 2 points for a win, 0 points for a loss, and 3 points for a skunk, which is a win by greater than 30 points. There were a total of 16 skunks for the night, and there were a total of 5 24-point hands.

The results are as follows: First place went to Bob Hakenson with a big card of 15/6 +115; second place was Rick Tucker with a 12/5 +88 card; third place was Angie Fisher with a 10/4 +66 card; fourth place went to Neale Bassett with a 10/4 +51 card; Mary Alice Russell was fifth with a 10/4 +47 card, and Manny Jardin with a 9/4 +16 card came in sixth.

Anybody and everybody is welcome to come join us to play. We start play at 6 pm sharp every Wednesday at the P.A. Club. Hope to see you there.