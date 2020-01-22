James L. Novack, 73, of West Tisbury, passed away on Jan. 15, 2020, following a long illness.

Jim was born in Greenwich, Conn., to Solomon and Sylvia (Cornwell) Novack in September 1946. He attended school in Port Chester, N.Y. He graduated from Ithaca College with a B.A and M.A. He married Leah A. Houghton on July 16, 1988, in Ithaca, NY. He worked as an audio-visual specialist for the College of Human Ecology at Cornell University for 28 years. Following a move to the Vineyard, Jim was the director and manager of the Performing Arts Center at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School from 1998 through 2008.

Jim will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor, including an inability to repress puns, no matter how awful. He was quick to help anyone, anywhere, with audio-visual issues, and later spent some years as the “technical guru” at the Chicken Alley Thrift Store. Never one to shun a garage sale, Jim had the ability to find a home (most often his home) for any and all items that needed fixing.

The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to Dr. Samuel Elias, Bridges Assisted Living, Beacon Hospice, and his many, wonderful friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Solomon and Sylvia Novack. He is survived by his wife, Leah; his brother David (Beth); and his nephew, Robert (Kevin).

A celebration of Jim’s life will be held in September of this year. Donations in Jim’s name may be made to the Performing Arts Center, Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, P.O. Box 1385, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557.