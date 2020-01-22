MVRHS swimmers fall at Barnstable, Nauset

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) swim team took to the road and dropped a pair of Cape and Islands League meets on back-to-back days, losing to Barnstable on Friday night before suffering a double setback to Nauset and Sandwich on Saturday. The boys lost 85-46 and 84-53, while the girls fell 117-40 and 89-52.

At Barnstable, Olympia Hall swam her best 200 freestyle to narrowly win in 2:22.30, and Gabby Carr won the 500 free in her fastest time of the season (5:38.99). Eighth grader Andrue Carr was the only individual winner for the boys, taking the 100 backstroke in 1:28.45.

The Vineyarders had a number of second-place finishes, including Olympia Hall, Eleanor Hyland, Lily Jones, and Gabby Carr in both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays; Andrue Carr (back), eighth grader Simon Hammarlund (breast), Ruairi Mullin (fly), and Noah Lawry (free, all in 200 medley relay); Christian Flanders, eighth grader Emmett Silva, Nathan Cuthbert, and Ruairi Mullin (200 freestyle relay); Flanders, Silva, Lawry, and Cuthbert (400 freestyle relay); Andrue Carr (200 individual medley, personal best by nearly eight seconds); Simon Hammarlund (100 breaststroke); and Ruairi Mullin (50 and 100 freestyle).

Christian Flanders swam third in the 50 and 100 freestyles, as did Nathan Cuthbert (200 freestyle); Olympia Hall (100 breaststroke); Lily Jones (100 freestyle); and the girls 200 medley relay team of Lily Jones (back), Abigail Hammarlund (breast), seventh grader Lily Haynes (butterfly), and Kathrine Cuthbert (freestyle).

The following day against Nauset and Sandwich, Gabby Carr was a double winner for the Vineyarders, placing first in the 200 freestyle (2:04.36) and 400 freestyle (5:35.92). Eighth grader Olympia Hall added another win for the girls in the 100 breaststroke with a personal-best 1:24.02. Jonathan Chivers was the lone winner for the boys, claiming his first-ever victory with a personal-best 1:25.27 in the 100 breaststroke.

All three girls relay teams earned seconds, including seventh grader Sylvia Carroll (back), Abigail Hammarlund (breast), seventh grader Lily Haynes (fly), and Eleanor Hyland (free) in the 200 medley; Hyland, Lily Jones, Hall, and Carr in the 200 freestyle; and Carr, Hyland, Hall, and Jones in the 400 freestyle.

Lily Jones added a second in the 50 freestyle and third in the 100 freestyle, with Lily Haynes placing third in the 100 butterfly.

The boys had a number of seconds: Ruairi Mullin (100 and 200 freestyles); Christian Flanders (50 freestyle); Simon Hammarlund (back), Jonathan Chivers (breast), Andrue Carr (fly) and Noah Lawry (free, all in the 200 medley relay); and Flanders, Emmett Silva, Nathan Cuthbert, and Mullin (200 freestyle relay).

Nathan Cuthbert notched a pair of thirds (100 and 200 freestyles), with his time in the 100 a personal best, and Simon Hammarlund had a third with his best time in the 200 individual medley.

The Vineyarders travel to Sandwich on Thursday to meet Saint John Paul II, and host non-conference Durfee of Fall River on Friday.