WT, O.B., win middle school hoops titles

The middle school basketball championships were decided Friday night at the high school in a double-header that drew large, appreciative crowds to both games.

The evening began with the boys final as the West Tisbury Hawks broke open a closely-contested game midway through the third period on their way to a 56-42 victory over the Tisbury Tigers. In the girls final, the Oak Bluffs Blazers pulled away from the Hawks in the second period and took a 21-point lead into the fourth period before winning, 33-21.

For the boys, West Tisbury’s Nate Story led all scorers with 23 points; teammate Parker Bradlee chipped in with 15. Josh Lake had 20 points for Tisbury. In the girls final, Ali Dyke and Paige Malowski led Oak Bluffs with 12 and 10 points respectively. West Tisbury’s Claire Mone had 13 to lead all scorers.

The Oak Bluffs girls capped off an undefeated, 10-0 season, while the West Tisbury boys finished at 9-1.

More on this story to follow, both online and in the print edition of The Times.