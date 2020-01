Graduation

Annette McNulty of Oak Bluffs, from the University of New Hampshire.



President’s list

Hailey Meader of Vineyard Haven, at Nichols College.

Dean’s list

Tyson Araujo of Vineyard Haven, at Wilkes University.

Kiana Casey of Edgartown, at the University of New Hampshire.

Justine Cassel of Vineyard Haven, at the University of New Hampshire.