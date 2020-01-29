Girls hoopsters beat D-Y, fall to Falmouth

The Vineyarder girls earned a split on the court in Cape and Islands League Atlantic Division play over the past week.

Tuesday in South Yarmouth, the Vineyarders improved to 4-9 overall and 2-6 in the Atlantic by downing Dennis-Yarmouth, 39-24. The Purple got off to a hot start, leading 12-3 after one quarter, and 16-5 at halftime. Taylor Hughes was the high scorer with 14 points, and Sasha Lakis chipped in eight more.

Last Friday, the Vineyarders hosted Falmouth, and fell to the Clippers, 62-32. Falmouth’s Kayla Thomas sank a three-pointer in the third quarter to pass the 1,000-point mark for her high school career, and led all scorers with 25 points. The Vineyard highlight belonged to Riley Yuhas, who caught fire in the fourth quarter and sank four straight three-pointers to finish with 14 points. Kylie Estrella added 10 more points for MV.

The Vineyarders host Cape Cod Academy on Thursday (JV, 3 pm; varsity 4:30), and travel to Nantucket to meet the Whalers on Saturday.