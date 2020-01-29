MVRHS swimmers split with Sacred Heart in home finale

The Vineyarder boys earned a 71-55 win over Sacred Heart of Kingston, while the girls lost, 79-54, in the final home swim meet of the season, Tuesday afternoon at the YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard.

It was senior day for the Vineyarders, and graduating seniors Indigo Giambattista, Kathryn Cuthbert, and co-captain Abigail Hammarlund were recognized prior to the start of the meet.

Ruairi Mullin was a double winner in the boys meet, taking the 100 freestyle in 57.35 seconds and the 200 freestyle in 2:03.73. Joanthan Chivers swam to first place in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.88), Christian Flanders won the 50 freestyle (26.15), and eighth grader Andrue Carr won the 100 butterfly (1:37.83).

The relay team of Flanders, Noah Lawry, Nathan Cuthbert, and Mullin added a pair of wins in the 200 freestyle (1:50.45) and 400 freestyle (4:16.48).

Andrue Carr added a second in the 100 backstroke, Cuthbert was second to Mullin in both the 100 and 200 freestyles, and Simon Hammarlund was second in the 200 individual medley.

In the girls meet, Gabby Carr and Lily Jones won two events apiece. Carr won the 200 freestyle (2:06.04) and 100 butterfly (1:08.11), while Jones won both sprint events, the 50 freestyle (29.94) and 100 freestyle (1:06.78). Eighth grader Olympia Hall won the 500 free in 6:32.97, and placed second in the 200 individual medley. The team of seventh grader Lily Haynes, Hall, Jones, and Carr won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:37.87. On her own, Haynes earned a personal best time with a third-place finish in the 100 butterfly.

Friday afternoon at the Y, the Vineyarders lost two close meets to nonconference Durfee of Fall River. The girls lost 87-77 to the Hilltoppers, while the boys dropped an 82-67 decision.

Gabby Carr won the 500 freestyle in 5:37.57, a new pool record. She also has the Vineyard pool record in the 100 freestyle. Carr added a win in the 200 individual medley in 2:29.43. Olympia Hall won the 100 breaststroke in 1:25.08, and finished second in the 200 freestyle. Lily Jones won the 50 freestyle in 29.62, and finished second in the 100 backstroke.

The lone girls relay win was the 200 freestyle team of Abigail Hammarlund, Olympia Hall, Eleanor Hyland, and Gabby Carr (2:03.08).

Lily Haynes took a second in the 100 butterfly, with her best time by five seconds, Abigail Hammarlund was second in the 100 breaststroke, and Eleanor Hyland was second in the 100 freestyle.

For the boys, Ruairi Mullin was a double winner in the 200 freestyle (2:08.67) and 100 freestyle (57.20), while Christian Flanders won the 50 freestyle in 25.96. Both freestyle relays won. Nathan Cuthbert, eighth grader Emmett Silva, Christian Flanders, and Ruairi Mullin won a close race in the 200 freestyle relay (1:48.59), with Cuthbert, Silva, Noah Lawry, and Mullin winning the 400 in 4:16.33.

Jonathan Chivers had a second in the 100 breaststroke with his best time, Nathan Cuthbert was second in the 100 freestyle and Andrue Carr took second in the 100 backstroke.

Next up for the Vineyarders is the Cape and Islands League championship meet in Sandwich on Saturday.