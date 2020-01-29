Poet’s Corner: Wake up call

by Fan Ogilvie

Who knows why these things happen.

One minute you say goodbye to your husband

At the hospital. The next after a two mile

Walk to your Guest House you fall on your face

On the rough gray sidewalk. Bruises and blood

Decorate the nose the mouth the chin and eyes.

I hide for a few days in the Guest House, no dinner

Just CNN and MSNBC until I am overfed on the Trial.

A country I want to believe in shrivels in partisan

Blather and I nurse my wounds with Arnica and Advil.

But bruises created by Boston’s own climate change

Of hurricane force winds blackened skies throwing

Down to the ground those of us walking in its way

Are marks of real change in our lives, lives once

Concerned only with showers and sun. Not now.

We fantasize all buildings on Newbury Street collapsing

And those on Commonwealth Ave., up to Fenway.

That wind, those dark clouds, could have greeted

The ailing passengers of the Mayflower in Plymouth.

But much more is going on in our time. My bruises

Are testament to how rough our times can be

And will be as we ignore suggestions to improve climate.

“I know you won’t want to report about this

I know you won’t want to talk about this

But I assure you I will continue to repeat these numbers

Until you do.” –Greta Thunberg

Fan Ogilvie has published two books of poems, “You” and “Easinesses Found,” several chapbooks, including “The Other Side of the Hill” and “In this Place,” and a memoir, “Knot a Life.” She is planning to publish a poetry dialogue between herself and Sappho. She lives in West Tisbury with Robin Motherwell Ogilvie, her Irish Russell terrier, and her husband Donald. She facilitates the Cleaveland House Poets poetry workshop, and reads poems regularly at the M.V. Center for Living.