REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: Jan. 20 – 24

EDGARTOWN

Jan. 21, Richard S. Dubin, trustee of Rear Admiral K.C. Wallace Nominee Trust, sold 18 Atwood Circle to Margaret G. Lafley, trustee of the Margaret G. Lafley Revocable Trust, for $955,000.

Jan. 22, Matthew B. Wiener, Jennifer L. Wiener, and Amanda M. Kane sold 415 Katama Road to Charles F. Kane for $2,875,000.

Jan. 24, Naromar S. Depaula sold ½ interest in 57 Watcha Path to Fabiane M. Dasilva for $150,000.



OAK BLUFFS

Jan. 21, Daniel J. Kidwell and Leslie M. Kidwell sold 20 Wood Duck Way to Wells Fargo Bank NA for $1,020,485.69.

Jan. 24, Christine Pachico, a.k.a. Christine E. Gibson, sold 507 Barnes Road to Stephen Cahillane for $820,000.



TISBURY

Jan. 24, Louis S. Larsen, a.k.a. Louis S. Larsen Jr., and Elizabeth R. Larsen, trustees of the Larsen Realty Trust, sold Units D10, D11, and D12, 79 Beach Road at Tisbury Marketplace, to Michael Santoro for $1,000,000.

Jan. 24, Martha’s Vineyard Seafood Group Inc. sold 51 Winyah Circle to Michael Santoro for $500,000.



WEST TISBURY

Jan. 21, Pacific Union Congregational Church sold 16 Edgartown Road to Ann C. Brine and William H. Brine, trustees of the Mabel Johnson Family Trust, for $500.

Jan. 22, Farmer Klein Properties LLC sold 56 Boghouse Way to Lynley Projects LLC for $2,900,000.

Jan. 23, Gregory B. Carroll, Eve C. Carroll, a.k.a. Eve C. Domont, trustees of GEC Realty Trust, sold 690 Old County Road to Lori Pfingst, trustee of Butterfly Farm Nominee Trust, for $500,000.

Jan. 24, Lamberts Cove House LLC sold 63 Boghouse Way to Lynley Projects LLC for $2,950,000.