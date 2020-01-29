VA releases updated DOD list identifying Agent Orange sites outside Vietnam

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) released in January an updated Department of Defense (DOD) list of locations outside Vietnam where tactical herbicides were used, tested, or stored by the U.S. military.

“This update was necessary to improve accuracy and communication of information,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “VA depends on DOD to provide information regarding in-service environmental exposure for disability claims based on exposure to herbicides outside of Vietnam.”

DOD conducted a thorough review of research, reports, and government publications in response to a November 2018 Government Accountability Office report.

“DOD will continue to be responsive to the needs of our interagency partners in all matters related to taking care of both current and former service members,” said Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper. “The updated list includes Agents Orange, Pink, Green, Purple, Blue, and White, and other chemicals, and will be updated as verifiable information becomes available.”

Veterans who were exposed to Agent Orange or other herbicides during service may be eligible for a variety of VA benefits, including an Agent Orange Registry health exam, healthcare, and disability compensation for diseases associated with exposure. Their dependents and survivors also may be eligible for benefits.