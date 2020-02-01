MVRHS boys basketball edges Nantucket, 66-63

1 of 2

The MVRHS boys basketball team fell behind early, then rallied in the second half to defeat rival Nantucket, 66-63, in a Cape and Islands League Atlantic Division clash at the high school on Saturday. The game was played at an intense level, with both teams defending aggressively, employing rapid ball movement on offense and crashing the boards on both ends. Ultimately it was free throws that made the difference, as the Vineyarders converted on eight of 10 from the line down the stretch.

The Vineyarders senior captain Jared Regan led all scorers with 24 points. Junior Mike Trusty added 11 for the hosts. Senior Devonte Usher had 23 points for Nantucket.

The Vineyarders, now 7-6 overall and 4-5 in the C&I Atlantic, will travel to Bishop Stang on Wednesday before hosting Sandwich High School on Friday, Feb. 7, at 3.

More on this story to come, both online and in the print edition of the MV Times.