Chain reaction activity for kids

On Friday, Feb. 14, at 3 pm, kids and families are invited to join Hugh Phear at the West Tisbury library to build a Rube Goldbergesque–contraption. According to a press release, all ages are welcome to come try their hand at building an inspired device that performs a simple task in a creative and convoluted way. With limited time, materials, and space, participants will be challenged to innovate in this fun and facilitated activity. Free and open to the public.

Hugh Phear ran the Idea Hub at the MIT Museum, where he developed and ran educational engineering and design activities. Before that, he was the educational coordinator at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival.