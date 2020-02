Camden Emery of Vineyard Haven, at Champlain College.

Curtis Fisher of Edgartown, at Northeastern University.

Chris Mayhew of Chilmark, at the University of Rhode Island.

James Norton of Vineyard Haven, at Emerson College.

Andrea Guyther of Vineyard Haven, at Eastern Connecticut State University.

Elijah Dunn-Feiner of Chilmark, at Northfield Mount Hermon.