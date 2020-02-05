Tisbury: Could you be a foster parent?

Heard on Main Street: Do not judge people by their relatives.

The Tisbury School Building Committee will meet Monday, Feb. 10, and Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 5 pm at the Tisbury School. All these meetings are open to the public. You should know what is happening. The agenda will be on the town website, tisburyma.gov, and the project website, tisbury-school-project.com.

The Island is a wonderful place to live and to raise children. But we have some issues that can be hard for children. One is that it is difficult to find foster parents when needed. Sometimes, because of this, the kids have to leave the Island and their friends and their schools. Think about it. Could you be a foster parent? There is a foster parent recruitment at the end of February, just for Martha’s Vineyard. That will be Saturday, Feb. 29, from 11 to 2 at the home of local foster parent Elexis Wildanger. Call or text Chris Russo at 508-750-0275 or Elexis at 508-326-1155 for more information. Applications and training will be provided on the Vineyard, for a change.

I had a lovely weekend because my children came to visit. It is always good to have them here, but this was a special time. We each needed some time together, especially right now. Of course, I save up some odd jobs for them to take care of when they come.

We were happy to have some good weather as well. Do those weathermen realize they have been threatening us with storms every weekend this year? I guess I should not complain as long as we don’t have to shovel it.

At 6 pm today, Feb. 6, the Public Affairs Discussion Group will talk about the electoral system and electoral reform, led by Denny Agin at the Vineyard Haven library. This should be a hot topic, especially this year.

At 3 pm on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the library, adults and teens age 12 and up will decorate Valentine cookies. At least as long as supplies last, they will.

Meet with Derek Notman for Tai Chi at noon on Tuesdays all month, beginning Feb. 11, at the V.H. library. Derek’s focus is how to train and what to train and why, and awakening the learner within. Commit to the discipline of Tai Chi, the slow but intense meditation.

Tuesday night, Feb. 11, is movie night at the library at 7 pm. Enjoy “Judy,” which is an awardwinning film about Judy Garland featuring Renée Zellweger. Rated PG-13.

Do you need some drama? Next Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 6:30 pm, the Peter H. Luce Play Readers present a free reading of “God of Carnage” at the Vineyard Haven library. In this “comedy of manners without the manners,” a playground altercation between 11-year-old boys brings together two sets of Brooklyn parents for a meeting to resolve the matter. At first, niceties are observed, but as the meeting progresses and the liquor flows, tensions emerge, the gloves come off, and the conversation goes from civilized to savage. Doors open at 6 pm for the 6:30 pm performance. The Luce Play Readers have met Wednesdays from 9 am to noon at the Senior Center for more than 15 years to read plays of every era, from classics to contemporary. The group is named for its founder, Peter Luce, who died in 2007. They invite newcomers.

Island voters have the option to cast an early ballot before the presidential primary on March 3. Dates for early voting vary in each town. Tisbury voters can vote any weekday the last week of February, from Feb. 24 through 28, between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm, at the Emergency Services building.

If your friends or relatives are planning to attend this summer’s Beach Road Weekend, you can tell them they can make reservations now at the Nobnocket Boutique Inn and the Mansion House, the only official hotel partners within walking distance. The festival will be in Veterans’ Park, Friday through Sunday, July 24 to 26.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Pam Campagna. James O’Donnell and Jainaba Burton-Sundman party on Monday. There will be lots of candles on Tuesday with cakes for Judy Pachico, Simone Davis, and Eli Hanschka, as well as Nat Benjamin. And you could have a slice of cake in memory of Abe Lincoln, too.

Heard on Main Street: I’m told that housework when done properly can kill you.