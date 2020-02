Enjoy a special Valentine’s Day baking class with your little one on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 10 am to 11:30 am at the FARM Institute in Katama. Make delicious sweetie pies (miniature pies for two) and homemade whipped cream to go alongside. Make sure you have plenty of sweet treats for Valentine’s Day. Admission is $24 for a member pair, and $30 for a nonmember pair.