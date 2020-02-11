Ann Mathewson Howes, 82, passed away peacefully on Dec. 26, 2019, at her home in West Tisbury.

Ann was a well-known watercolorist on the Vineyard for her scenes of the Island. She showed her awardwinning paintings at the Old Sculpin Gallery in Edgartown, the All-Island Art Show in Oak Bluffs, and the Night Heron Art Gallery in Vineyard Haven. She was a regular art exhibitor at the Vineyard Artisans Festivals in West Tisbury, and was on the board of directors of the Martha’s Vineyard Art Association. Ann loved teaching inspiring workshops all over the Island.

While living in King of Prussia, Pa., she was a member of the Upper Merion Cultural Center near her home, and was on the faculty at the Greater Norristown Art League, as well as the Wayne Art Center, where she led numerous watercolor workshops. She exhibited in art shows throughout the area, and participated in the annual Rittenhouse Square Fine Arts Show that showcased artists throughout the region. She twice designed Christmas cards for the Philadelphia Chapter of the American Cancer Society, helping the society earn more than $300,000 for cancer research. She achieved signature memberships in many prestigious watercolor associations, including the Pennsylvania Watercolor Society (PWS), Philadelphia Water Color Society (PWCS), the American Watercolor Society (AWS), and the National Watercolor Society (NWS).

Ann’s paintings are displayed in homes all over the Vineyard and across the country, and she had many repeat customers who returned to purchase her paintings year after year. She also illustrated a book by Elaine Pace titled, “Island: A Memoir.” She traveled to Italy, England, and Bermuda, taking workshops with fellow artists. Above all, her lovely personality and smile will always be remembered.

She married Theodore C. Howes in 1958 in the West Tisbury Congregational Church. She volunteered at the M.V. Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby and the West Tisbury Agricultural Society Fair, always involved, as her late husband was an avid fisherman, and her late mother, Alice Mathewson, formerly ran the Agricultural Fair. When Ted and Ann retired and moved permanently to the Vineyard, they settled at Kingdom, the property Ann’s parents had bought from the Kings in the 1930s.

She is survived by her son, Theodore C. Howes, and his wife Sarah Shafer Howes; her daughter, Suzanne Howes; her granddaughter, Leah H. Pachico; and her cousins, the Glimmerglass girls: Nancy Cabot, Judy Bryant, and Susie Boass, along with their extended families.

Family and friends are invited to join a celebration of Ann’s life at the Howes House in West Tisbury on Feb. 29 at 2 pm, with refreshments to follow.